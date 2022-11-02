Russian military discusses scenarios on nuclear weapons' usage in Ukraine

The Kremlin leader was asked to reassure an audience at the Valdai Discussion Club think-tank that the world is not on the verge of nuclear annihilation -- and chose to respond with a long pause.



When host Fyodor Lukyanov pointed out his silence was 'alarming', a smirking Putin responded: "I did that on purpose so you would be on your guard. The effect has been achieved."



John F. Kirby, a National Security Council official, told the New York Times: "We've been clear from the outset that Russia's comments about the potential use of nuclear weapons are deeply concerning, and we take them seriously.