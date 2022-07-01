Russian missiles kill at least 19 in Ukraine’s Odesa region

Video of the pre-dawn attack showed the charred remains of buildings in the small town of Serhiivka, located about 50 km (31 miles) southwest of Odesa. The Ukrainian president’s office said three Kh-22 missiles fired by Russian bombers struck an apartment building and a campsite.

A terrorist country is killing our people. In response to defeats on the battlefield, they fight civilians,” AndriyYermak, the chief of staff to Ukrainian President VolodymyrZelenskyy said.