Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov says that WWIII will be fought with nuclear weapons

In a thinly veiled threat for NATO not to get involved in Ukraine, Lavrov said that any future world war would be fought with nuclear weapons- a statement that comes just days after President Vladimir Putin warned that any country sending troops to Ukraine would be met with severe consequences, the report said.



The Foreign Minister went on to claim that Moscow was ready to enter a second round of negotiations aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine, and accused Kiev of deliberately delaying the process at the request of the United States.