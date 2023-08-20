Russia's Luna-25 mission ends in failure as spacecraft smashes on Moon

Moscow, Aug 20: Russia's moon mission failed after its Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and smashed into the moon, Reuters reported on Sunday.

Russia's state space corporation, Roskosmos, according to the Reuters report, said it had lost contact with the spacecraft shortly after a problem occurred as it was shunted into pre-landing orbit on Saturday.

"The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon," Roskosmos said in a statement, as quoted in the Reuters' report.

Now all eyes will be on India, whose Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is scheduled to make its landing on the Moon's south pole on Wednesday (August 23).