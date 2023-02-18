‘Russia’s Wagner group suffers over 30K casualties since Ukraine war began’

Kirby made the remarks during a White House press briefing on Friday.

Of the overall figure, “approximately 9,000 were killed in action and about half of those were killed since mid-December”, Kirby said.

The Wagner Group, which is owned by Russian oligarch YevgeniyPrigozhin, currently has approximately 50,000 personnel deployed in Ukraine, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts.