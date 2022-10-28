Safina Baig briefs European Parliamentarians on empowerment of grassroots democracy in J&K

This was followed by an upbeat presentation on the numerous positive changes seen post the abrogation of Article 370 including vast amounts of investment pouring into the region guarantying economic prosperity in days to come, quantum leap in infrastructure projects ensuring better connectivity within the region and with India, heightened security, strengthened grassroots democracy, political empowerment of tribal communities and other tangible actions towards justice for all. MP Bob Blackman was quite upbeat about the upcoming G20 Summit in Jammu and Kashmir which he said would be a chance for the world to witness and experience the real changes happening on ground. Yana Mir, editor in Chief of The Real Kashmir News, also shared her excitement about the increased normalcy and other positive changes like empowerment of women in a video message for the audience.

The attendees were enthused with the information presented and shared and there was genuine interest among the crowd to understand and know more about the region. Jammu and Kashmir Study Center also urged the crowd to join in for more such discussions in future and aid in spreading the correct information about the region that is essential to counter false propaganda by vested interests.