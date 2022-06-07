Saudi Arabia approves Hajj security plan

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has approved the general security plan for the upcoming Hajj season.

The plan for public security authorities’ tasks and responsibilities was approved by Interior Minister and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, a day after he approved the General Emergency Plan for Hajj that will be implemented by various organisations to protect the safety of pilgrims, reports Xinhua news agency citing local media.

The plan includes civil defence measures to tackle potential risks in Mecca, Medina and other ritual performing areas.