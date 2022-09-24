Saudi Arabia discovers huge gold, copper deposits in Madina

Srinagar Sept 24: Saudi Arabia has discovered rich gold and copper deposits in Madinah, the city of the holy Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him), a report said.
As per a report in Al-Arabiya, the discoveries of gold ore are within the boundaries of Aba al-Raha, in the Medina region as announced by the Saudi Geological Survey in a social media post.
The copper ore was discovered across four sites in the al-Madiq area, also in Medina, the report said. As per the report the new discoveries are expected to attract local and international investors and in turn contribute to the development of the national economy.
The site reportedly has an expected investment size of $533 million and is expected to generate around 4,000 jobs. Significantly, Saudi Arabia's mining sector identified for expansion as part of the Vision 2030 goals established by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.