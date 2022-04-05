Saudi Arabia to decide Hajj date: Government

New Delhi: Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said that it was for the Saudi Arabian government and not the Government of India to decide the date for the Hajj pilgrimage.

Responding to a mention during the Zero Hour by Trinamool Congress MP Nadimul Haque, he said that the Haj yatra could not be done for two consecutive years because of the Covid-19 pandemic in other countries, including India.