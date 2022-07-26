Saudi Arabia unveils design of new city to promote green lifestyle

The city is a civilisational revolution that puts humans first, providing an unprecedented urban living experience while preserving the surrounding nature, he told the Saudi Press Agency.

The design embodies how urban communities will be in the future free from roads, cars and emissions, reports Xinhua news agency.

Residents will have access to all facilities within a five-minute walk, in addition to a high-speed rail with an end-to-end transit of 20 minutes, according to the design.