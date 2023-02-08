Saudi diplomats' exit from Kabul sparks fears of exodus

An Afghan Taliban official confirmed that Saudi Arabia has withdrawn its staff, but said the Saudis "have told us that they have withdrawn embassy staff for a week-long training", Dawn news reported.

After Saudi Arabia's "temporary withdrawal" of staff, reports surfaced about the closure of the UAE, Qatari and Russian missions in Kabul.

However, the Afghan official denied rumours about the closure of the UAE's mission, saying that although the country did not have an Ambassador there, several diplomats still run the embassy.