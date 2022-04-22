Saudi govt announces Hajj Quota

Central Haj Committee member Engineer Aijaz Hussain said that this year 5196 people from J&K will perform Hajj. “In entire India, 55164 aspirants are entitled to leave for the holy pilgrimage,” he said. He said Uttar Pradesh has got highest quota where over 8000 people will leave for the Hajj journey.

“First Hajj flight from J&K will leave on May 31 this year,” he said, adding that in every State and UT including J&K, all the arrangements are in place for facilitating Hajis from the Hajj house to Srinagar International Airport.

He said a meeting was held in Delhi where the arrangements for Zone 1 States/UTs were discussed and final shape was given to the arrangements. “All measures are being put in place for the smooth departure of Hajj flights from J&K and rest of the Indian States,” said Er Aijaz, who was recently appointed as the member of Central Hajj Committee of India.