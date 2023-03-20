Saudi King invites Iranian Prez to visit Riyadh

Tehran, March 20: Just over a week after Tehran and Riyadh agreed to restore diplomatic relations, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has invited Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Riyadh, a senior official here has confirmed.

Mohammad Jamshidi, deputy chief of staff for political affairs to Raisi, confirmed the development in a tweet on Sunday, saying the invitation was extended to the President from the Saudi monarch in a letter, reports Xinhua news agency.

Jamshidi added the Saudi king said in the letter that he welcomed the recent deal between the two "brotherly countries" on the normalisation of bilateral ties and called for strong economic and regional cooperation between Riyadh and Tehran.

Raisi welcomed the invitation and stressed Iran's readiness to expand cooperation, the official noted.

China, Saudi Arabia and Iran on March 10 announced that Riyadh and Tehran had reached a deal that included the agreement to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months.