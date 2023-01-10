Saudi plans to bring number of Haj pilgrims back to pre-Covid level

The Haj season in 2022 was the first one to allow foreign pilgrims to perform after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, as the previous two seasons were limited only to domestic pilgrims.



About 60,000 fully vaccinated domestic pilgrims took part in the pilgrimage in 2021 and only 1,000 in 2020.



Following the last pilgrimage, Saudi Arabia extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 days and allows its holder to move all around the kingdom.



In the pre-pandemic 2019 Haj season, about 2.5 million pilgrims had participated.

