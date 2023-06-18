‘Saudi to reopen embassy in Iran soon’

Tehran: Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has said that the Saudi embassy will soon reopen in Iran’s capital Tehran, a media report said.

Saud made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday, following their meeting in Tehran earlier in the day, the Iranian Students’ News Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are currently making efforts to continue diplomatic measures in the two countries, he said. Iran earlier reopened its embassy in Riyadh as well as consulate general and representative office to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah, Xinhua news agency reported.