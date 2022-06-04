Scientists identify new coronavirus commonly found in rodents

The study of approximately 260 bank voles caught around Grimso, in Orebro County in Sweden shows that the virus is well established in the red-backed voles, said the team from the Zoonosis Science Center at Uppsala University.

Their finding has been published in the journal Viruses.

"Between 2015 and 2017, we consistently found what we have called the 'Grimso Virus' in 3.4 per cent of these voles, which would suggest that the virus is widespread and common in Sweden's bank voles," said Ake Lundkvist, Professor in virology and head of the Centre.