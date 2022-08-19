Scotland museum signs deal to return 7 ancient artefacts to India

Glasgow Life, a charitable organisation which runs the city’s museums, had confirmed the handover earlier this year and the arrangement was formalised at a transfer of ownership ceremony at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in the presence of Acting Indian High Commissioner to the UK Sujit Ghosh.

The seven antiquities to now find their way back to India include a ceremonial Indo-Persian talwar or sword, believed to date back to the 14th century, and an 11th century carved stone door jamb taken from a temple in Kanpur.