Searchers dig in Indonesia earthquake rubble for victims

At least five people were killed in Pasaman district and three people died in the neighboring district of West Pasaman, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said. Rescuers were still searching for six villagers believed to be buried under tons of mud that tumbled down from the surrounding hills triggered by the quake. The magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck 66 kilometers (41 miles) north-northwest of Bukittinggi, a hilly town in West Sumatra province, causing panic on some parts of the island on Friday. It was centered about 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) below the Earth's surface and people in neighboring Malaysia and Singapore also felt the tremors.