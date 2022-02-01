Senior UN official calls for dialogue to defuse Russia-Ukraine tensions

"NATO members are reportedly planning additional deployments in Eastern European member states, and NATO has advised that 8,500 troops are now on high alert.

"Accusations and recriminations among the various actors involved in the ongoing discussions have created uncertainty and apprehension for many that a military confrontation is impending," she said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has made clear that there can be no alternative to diplomacy and dialogue to deal with the complex, longstanding security concerns and threat perceptions that have been raised.

He has expressed his strong belief that there should not be any military intervention in this context and that diplomacy should prevail.