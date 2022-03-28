Shahbaz Sharif tables no-confidence motion against Imran Khan

Following the counting of the members who stood up in favour of the motion, the Deputy Speaker approved a discussion on the no-confidence motion, adding that it will take place on Thursday, March 31. However, the voting on the resolution is expected to take place between April 1 and April 4.

"The resolution shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days, from the day on which the resolution is moved in the Assembly," the rules of the NA read. If the Opposition wants the no-trust motion to be successful, they will need the support of a simple majority -- 172 members out of the 342 -- in the Lower House of the Parliament.