Shanghai Disneyland closes as virus rises, Shenzhen reopens

Meanwhile, the cities of Changchun and Jilin in the northeast began another round of citywide virus testing following a surge in infections. Jilin tightened anti-disease curbs, ordering its 2 million residents to stay home.

China's case numbers in its latest infection wave are low compared with other major countries, but authorities are enforcing a zero tolerance strategy that has suspended access to some major cities.

The government reported 2,027 new cases on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, up from the previous day's 1,737. That included 1,542 infections in Jilin province, where Changchun and Jilin are located.

Shanghai, which has a population of 24 million, has avoided a citywide shutdown but appealed to the public to stay home. Bus service into the city has been suspended and visitors are required to show a negative virus test.