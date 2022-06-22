Share grief of Afghan people; committed to support them: India on earthquake in Afghanistan

Mamundzay said immediate international help is required to deal with both the humanitarian crisis and the damages caused by the natural disaster.



"The casualty figure is likely to go up as search operations continue in various parts of Paktika, Khost and Nangarhar," he said.



Afghanistan has already been reeling under a severe economic crisis and food shortage following capture of power by the Taliban in August last year.



In the last few months, India sent several shipments of humanitarian assistance consisting wheat, medicines and COVID-19 vaccines for the Afghan people in view of the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

