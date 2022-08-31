Sharif thanks PM Modi for concern over human, material losses caused by massive floods in Pakistan

“Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy,” Modi had tweeted.

The two leaders exchanged messages as Pakistan was weighing the option of allowing imports of essential items from India after floods ravaged vast swathes of agricultural land, destroying crops.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Wednesday said that the issue would be discussed with coalition partners and key stakeholders. The idea to import edible goods from India was first floated by Ismail on Monday.

Grappling with unprecedented floods, the cash-strapped Pakistan government on Tuesday teamed up with the United Nations to issue a flash appeal for USD 160 million to deal with the disaster.

Relations between India and Pakistan have often been strained over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.