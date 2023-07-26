Situation along LAC 'eroded' strategic trust: Ajit Doval to China on sidelines of BRICS NSAs’ meeting

Johannesburg, July 26: In a stern message to China on the sidelines of the 13th BRICS National Security Advisor's (NSA) meeting in Johannesburg on Tuesday, NSA Ajit Doval said the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has eroded the strategic trust between the two nations.

In a meeting with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi, Doval stressed the significance of continuing efforts to thoroughly address the issue and re-establish peace in the border regions.

"During the meeting, NSA conveyed that the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the India-China boundary since 2020 had eroded strategic trust and the public and political basis of the relationship," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in an official release.

"NSA emphasised the importance of continuing efforts to fully resolve the situation and restore peace and tranquility in the border areas, so as to remove impediments to normalcy in bilateral relations. The two sides agreed that the India-China bilateral relationship is significant only for the two countries but also for the region and world," the release added.