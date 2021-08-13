Six killed in shooting in UK's Plymouth

Devon and Cornwall Police said that the police were called to "a serious firearms incident" in the city's Keyham area at around 6.10 p.m. on Thursday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.



"Following attendance at the scene, two females and two males were deceased at the scene. A further male, believed to be the offender, was also deceased at the scene.



"All are believed to have died from gunshot wounds," it added.



Another female, treated at the scene for gunshot wounds, died later in a hospital, Devon and Cornwall Police said, noting that the shooting was not terror-related.



Luke Pollard, MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, said that one of the people killed in the shooting was a child under 10 years old.