SL Army doctors set Guinness Record after removing world's largest & heaviest kidney stone

The stone, measuring 13.372 cm in length and 801 grams in weight, was removed by a team of senior medical practitioners, including Consultant Urologist, Lieutenant Colonel (Dr) K. Sutharshan, Head of Genito Urinary Unit at the Colombo Army Hospital, the SLA's Media Division said.

As per the existing Guinness World Records, the largest kidney stone in the world which is around 13 cm was found in India in 2004, while the heaviest kidney stone which was 620 grams in weight was reported in Pakistan in 2008.