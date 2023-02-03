Snow, heatwave coincide in Australia

Canberra, Feb 3: While a cold snap has brought snow to parts of southeast Australia, people in the state of Queensland are sweltering through heatwaves.
In a statement released on Friday, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecasted mixed and extreme weather conditions across the country, reports Xinhua news agency.
A strong cold front associated with a deep low-pressure system swept across much of southeast Australia on Thursday, bringing a burst of cold air as well as showers, localized hail, thunder, and strong gusty winds.