Social media fatigue can make you believe, share misinformation: Study

Singapore: People who say they are tired or overwhelmed by social media are more likely to believe in misinformation and share them online, finds a study.

Using Covid-19 fake news as an example of misinformation, the study also found that narcissistic individuals experiencing social media fatigue are more likely to share misinformation.

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, is based on over 8,000 survey responses from participants in Singapore, the United States, Malaysia, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

With millions of users relying on social media as a source of news and entertainment and as a mode of communication, addressing social media fatigue and its consequences is imperative, said the researchers from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) .

“Social media fatigue creates an information overload that hampers the cognitive judgement of social media users. In such circumstances, individuals become overwhelmed and struggle to critically evaluate the misinformation they encounter, whether it pertains to Covid-19 or other topics,” said lead author Saifuddin Ahmed, Assistant Professor at NTU’s Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information.