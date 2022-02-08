‘Some terror groups making mockery of sanction regimes’

It is imperative that sanctions do not impede legitimate humanitarian requirements. However, it is important to exercise due diligence while providing humanitarian carve-outs, especially in cases where terrorism finds safe havens, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti said on Monday.

Speaking at the UN Security Council Open Debate hosted by Council President Russia on General issues relating to Sanctions: Preventing their humanitarian and unintended consequences’, Tirumurti said there have been examples of terrorist groups taking full advantage of humanitarian carve-outs, making a mockery of sanction regimes, including that of 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee.

There have also been several cases of terrorist groups in our neighborhood, including those listed by this Council, re-branding themselves as humanitarian organisations to evade these sanctions, he said, making a reference to terror organisations based in Pakistan.