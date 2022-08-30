South Asia is hotspot for climate crisis: UN secretary-general

Islamabad: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that Pakistan is facing a “monsoon on steroids” as the government issued more flood warnings for the next 24 hours, media reports said.

Heavy rains over two months have caused the worst flooding in more than a decade and damaged more than one million homes in Pakistan, The Guardian reported.

Guterres said on Tuesday that south Asia was a hotspot for the climate crisis and that the catastrophic flooding in Pakistan that has left tens of millions needing help was a warning to every nation of the destruction wreaked by human-caused global heating, The Guardian reported.

“The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding. It breaks my heart to see these generous people suffering so much,” he said.

The UN has issued an urgent appeal for $160 million to provide help.

“People living in these [climate crisis] hotspots are 15 times more likely to die from climate impacts,” Guterres said, adding, “As we continue to see more and more extreme weather events around the world, it is outrageous that climate action is being put on the back burner, putting all of us, everywhere, in growing danger.”