South Korean FM calls Jaishankar, ‘regrets the offence’ caused by Hyundai-Pak post: MEA

New Delhi: The South Korean foreign minister on Tuesday “regretted the offence” caused to the people and government of India by the social media post on the so-called Kashmir solidarity day by the Hyundai Pakistan, a day after New Delhi summoned the RoK envoy to express “strong displeasure” over the “unacceptable” post.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said South Korean envoy Chang Jae-bok was summoned on Monday and bluntly told that there could be no compromise on the matter that relates to the country’s territorial integrity. The Indian ambassador in Seoul also contacted the Hyundai headquarters and sought an explanation, he said.