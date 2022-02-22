Sri Lankan court orders release of 21 Indian fishermen

Colombo, Feb 22 : The 21 Indian fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy last month for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters were released on the instructions from a magistrate court, officials said on Tuesday.
The Sri Lankan authorities will hand over the fishermen to the Indian Consulate after which they will be repatriated to India after completing all the necessary COVID-19 protocols. On January 31, local Sri Lankan fishermen alerted the coastguard after two Indian boats were located off the coast of Point Pedro within the Sri Lankan side of the international waters.