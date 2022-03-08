Sri Lankan court releases 11 Indian fishermen

Colombo: Eleven Indian fishermen were released on Tuesday on the instructions from a local court, a month after they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters, officials said.
The fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on February 7 near the Delft Island in the north. Their three fishing trawlers were also seized. The fishermen were charged for bottom trawling.
"11 Indian fishermen detained in Jaffna prison were released by the Kayts court today. The consulate in Jaffna provided them with the legal assistance by representing their case in the court and facilitated their early release," the Consulate General of India in Jaffna, Raakesh Natraj Jayabhaskaran, tweeted.