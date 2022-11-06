Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrested in Australia on rape charge: Report

Sydney, Nov 6: Sri Lanka's national cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested on charges of sexual assault, a report quoting team sources said on Sunday.

NDTV sports quoting a news report said that the 31-year-old Gunathilaka, who was part of the ongoing T20 World Cup squad, was arrested on Sunday and taken to Sydney City police station after allegations of sexual assault on a woman on November 2.

"Daushka Gunathilaka has been arrested for an alleged rape. The Sri Lankan team has left Australia without him," the news channel quoted the report.