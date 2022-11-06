Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrested in Australia on rape charge: Report

Sydney, Nov 6: Sri Lanka's national cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested on charges of sexual assault, a report quoting team sources said on Sunday.
NDTV sports quoting a news report said that the 31-year-old Gunathilaka, who was part of the ongoing T20 World Cup squad, was arrested on Sunday and taken to Sydney City police station after allegations of sexual assault on a woman on November 2.
"Daushka Gunathilaka has been arrested for an alleged rape. The Sri Lankan team has left Australia without him," the news channel quoted the report.
Sri Lankan team was eliminated from the tournament after losing to England on Sunday.
Gunathilaka was out for a duck in the first round match of the ongoing T20 World Cup against Namibia.
The New South Wales police, on its website, has also mentioned about the arrest of an unnamed Sri Lankan national.
"Sex Crimes Squad detectives have charged a Sri Lankan national following an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Sydney's east last week," the report said.
According to details on the website, a 29-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted at a residence in Rose Bay earlier this week.
"The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it's alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of November 2, 2022.
As part of ongoing investigations, a crime scene examination was undertaken by specialist police at an address in Rose Bay yesterday. Following further inquiries, a 31-year-old man was arrested at a hotel on Sussex Street, Sydney, shortly before 1am today (Sunday 6 November 2022)," the report added.
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is yet to issue a statement on the matter.