Sri Lankan police arrest man for sitting on President's chair during anti-government protests

Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) in Deraniyagala arrested the man for illegally entering the President's House here on July 9 when anti-government protesters stormed the iconic building, the Daily Mirror reported.

The then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa had vacated his official residence a day before the protesters stormed the building.

A video circulating on social media platforms showed the man emulating Presidential credentials while sitting on the President's chair as anarchy mounted in Sri Lanka amid an unprecedented financial crisis.