Sri Lanka’s Parliament approves emergency regulations

The emergency regulations declared by the then Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe needed Parliamentary sanction within 14 days.

It was approved on Wednesday with 120 MPs voting for it and 63 against in the 225-member Parliament. Wickremesinghe was elected Sri Lanka’s President on July 20.

The main Opposition SJB and the main Tamil party TNA voted against it while at least four of the ruling SLPP members also voted against it.