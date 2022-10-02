Stampede at football match in Indonesia, death toll reaches 174

Jakarta: At least 174 people have died and 180 others are injured in a stampede at a football match in Indonesia's Malang in East Java province, Indonesian Police said on Sunday.

The incident took place after police tear-gassed supporters who invaded the pitch late on Saturday evening, BBC reported.

It is one of the world's worst stadium disasters after local team Arema FC lost 2-3 to bitter rivals Persebaya Surabaya in East Java.

The country's Chief Security Minister said that spectators exceeded the stadium's 38,000 capacity by around 4,000, BBC reported.

President Joko Widodo has ordered that all matches in Indonesia's top league must be stopped until an investigation is done.

Videos show fans running on to the pitch after the final whistle. Police then fired tear gas, leading to a crowd stampede and cases of suffocation, said Nico Afinta, Police Chief in East Java. "It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars," he said, adding that two police officers were among the deceased.

"We would like to convey that not all of them were anarchic. Only about 3,000 who entered the pitch," he said. Fleeing fans "went out to one point at the exit. Then there was a build-up, in the process of accumulation, there was shortness of breath, lack of oxygen", he added. Videos on social media show fans clambering over fences to escape. Separate videos appear to show lifeless bodies on the floor.