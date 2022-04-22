State Dept says Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's Pak visit not sponsored by US govt

The Somali-origin Congresswoman from Minnesota was flown to the Line of Control (LoC) in the Chakothi sector, where she was briefed on the situation before and after the fresh understanding between the Armies of Pakistan and India to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement, according to official sources in Islamabad.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference on Thursday that "As I understand it, Representative Omar is not visiting Pakistan on US government sponsored travel .

At a media briefing in New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi criticised Omar for visiting the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).