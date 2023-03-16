Stock markets across Asia fall as global banking fears widen

Hong Kong, March 16: Stock markets across Asia fell on Thursday as troubles at international banking giant Credit Suisse intensified fears of a wider bank crisis.

Major indexes in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia fell by over 1 per cent amid heavier losses in bank shares, the BBC reported.

This comes as Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to $54 billion to shore up its finances.

Shares in the bank plunged after it found "weakness" in its financial reporting.

As a result, Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell by 1.1 per cent at mid-day Asian trading. The Topix Banks share index fell by more than 4 per cent after recording its worst day in three years earlier this week.