Strike on Russian oil depot reported as Ukraine talks resume

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said the alleged airstrike caused multiple fires and two people were injured. A Kremlin spokesman said the incident on Russia's territory could undermine negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives that resumed by video link Friday.

Certainly, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of the talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied when asked if the strike could be viewed as an escalation of the war in Ukraine.