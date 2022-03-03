Students stuck in Ukraine's north-eastern city of Sumy appeal for help

As fighting intensified in Kharkiv, India on Wednesday asked its nationals to leave the second-largest Ukrainian city urgently to three nearby places "even on foot", while Russia promised to create "humanitarian corridors" for evacuation of Indians from the conflict zones.

"We are stuck here in Sumy. We are waiting for evacuation but we are not getting any update....we are helpless here. Our daily groceries, essentials, food stuff...all supplies are low. Situation is not good outside too. I hope we hear from the government soon," Sheikh Abrar, a fourth year student at the Medical Institute of Sumy State University, told PTI over phone.

Abrar claimed that over 500 Indian students are stranded in Sumy, which is located close to the Russian border.

Ajith Gangadharan, another fourth year medical student, said, We are located so close to the Russia border. All our ways are blocked, the railway tracks are damaged, how are we supposed to get out and be safe?