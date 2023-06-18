Study finds human biomarkers in retinal vitreous linked with Alzheimer’s disease

Washington: According to a recent study from the Boston Medical Centre, there is a connection between biomarkers found in the vitreous humour of the eye and pathologically confirmed cases of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in post-mortem brain and eye tissue.

The findings of the study were published in IOS Press, this exploratory study indicates that biomarkers in the vitreous humor may serve as a proxy for neuropathological disease. The prevalence of dementia such as Alzheimer’s disease is increasing. Alzheimer’s disease affects 6.2 million North Americans over the age of 65 as of 2021, with the number expected to rise to 13.2 million by 2060.

Both AD and CTE are diagnosed based on symptoms, clinical exam results, and cognitive tests, but the diagnoses are not confirmed until a post-mortem study of the brain is performed.