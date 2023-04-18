Sudan death toll nears 200 as clashes continue

This sudden outbreak of violence between Sudan's two top generals, each commanding tens of thousands of heavily armed fighters, has left millions of people trapped in their homes or wherever they could find shelter, with essential supplies running low and several hospitals being forced to close their doors.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians in Sudan live in fear, with many unable to access essential items such as baby food and clean drinking water. Additionally, several hundred Indians cannot leave their homes or offices due to the ongoing violence in the region.

According to local newspaper reports, around 30 individuals from Karnataka State are trapped in El-Fasher, with no access to food or water facilities. Tragically, one Indian citizen was killed over the weekend when stray bullets struck them.