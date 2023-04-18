Sudan death toll nears 200 as clashes continue

New Delhi: As Sudan's urban centres remain engulfed in a deadly battle, civilians struggle to find safe havens amidst the chaos and the absence of the rule of law. With casualties numbering around 200, the conflict has witnessed a barrage of air strikes, shelling, and small-arms fire. Furthermore, unbridled armed fighters have harassed and physically assaulted an EU ambassador and a UN staffer at their residence. In addition, a US diplomatic convoy came under fire.
The conflict stems from a fierce power struggle between the Sudan army and rival paramilitary forces, each vying for control of the country. The ongoing conflict has persisted for four days, resulting in a complete breakdown of law and order, with unscrupulous individuals freely looting and killing.
This sudden outbreak of violence between Sudan's two top generals, each commanding tens of thousands of heavily armed fighters, has left millions of people trapped in their homes or wherever they could find shelter, with essential supplies running low and several hospitals being forced to close their doors.
Hundreds of thousands of civilians in Sudan live in fear, with many unable to access essential items such as baby food and clean drinking water. Additionally, several hundred Indians cannot leave their homes or offices due to the ongoing violence in the region.
According to local newspaper reports, around 30 individuals from Karnataka State are trapped in El-Fasher, with no access to food or water facilities. Tragically, one Indian citizen was killed over the weekend when stray bullets struck them.