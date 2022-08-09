Taiwan says China preparing for invasion

"China has used the drills and its military playbook to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan," RT quoted Wu as saying during a press conference.



Beijing is engaging in "large-scale military exercises and missile launches, as well as cyber-attacks, a disinformation campaign and economic coercion in order to weaken public morale in Taiwan", the diplomat insisted.



China launched war games including live-fire drills in six maritime areas around Taiwan on August 2 in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.