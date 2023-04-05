Taliban bans 400 Afghan UN mission women from work

Mujahid added: "In compliance with the decree of the Islamic Emirate, which seeks to implement sharia law in the country, women should not go to NGOs, just like government institutions that have been working without women for the past one hand half year." He argued government officials were responsible for the safety and security of all Afghans. Still, they were unable to do this for women working for NGOs because these institutions were not independent and not under government control.

The UN has asked nearly 3,300 of its local staff members in Afghanistan not to come to work for the next 48 hours. During a briefing at the UN headquarters in New York, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said that their female staff in Afghanistan had received "word of an order by the de facto authorities." UN members will meet with Taliban officials in Kabul today and "seek some clarity," Dujarric added.