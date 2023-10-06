Square Logo
Tanzanian President Samia Hassan to arrive in India on 3-day visit on Oct 8

New Delhi, Oct 6: Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan will be visiting India from October 8-10 at the invitation of her counterpart Droupadi Murmu.

She will be accompanied by various ministers and a large business delegation and will meet Murmu.

The visiting dignitary will also be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan and thereafter she will hold a detailed bilateral dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A state banquet will also be hosted by the President in the honour of her Tanzanian counterpart, official sources said. Hassan will also participate in a business and investment forum in New Delhi on October 10.

A presidential visit from Tanzania is taking place after a span of over eight years. The upcoming visit will further invigorate and strengthen the historic and friendly relations between India and Tanzania, an official statement said.

