Teaming up with Unicef, Sachin bats for nutrition of Sri Lankan kids

Colombo, Aug 8: Cricket legend and the Unicef South Asia Regional Goodwill Ambassador, Sachin Tendulkar joined the world’s children’s charity organisation to help 3.9 million Sri Lankan people, including children, who are struggling to get adequate food.
Tendulkar is on a visit to Sri Lanka meeting children and parents impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2022 economic crisis.
The cricket legend recalled warm memories associated with Sri Lanka during his earlier visits, both as a cricketer and as part of his engagements with Unicef in 2015. He lauded the efforts of all government and non-government organisations in their efforts towards bringing a positive change despite challenging environments.
During the field mission, he visited a pre-school, supported by Unicef’s ongoing mid-day school meal programme, and helped serve nutrient-rich food to children.
Since August 2022, the UN agency’s midday meal programme has been providing nutritious meals to 50,000 pre-school children in nearly 1,400 schools across the country.
The meal programme has also helped boost pre-school attendance.
“Children require a nutrient-rich diet and quality education to reach their full potential. By investing in their education and nutrition, we are not only investing in their future but also every country’s future,” said Tendulkar.
At another school, he observed teaching and learning activities for grade 3 children where many students shared their desire to stay in school and follow their dreams.
He then joined the senior schoolgirls and boys on the pitch for a game of cricket.