Tensions rise as Wagner Mercenary Group clashes with Russian military leadership

Additionally, the International Convention in 1989 declared the recruitment, use, training, and financing of mercenaries as illegal activities. However, the enforcement and ratification of these agreements vary among countries. The United Nations Mercenary Convention, which entered into force in 2001, has been ratified by only 35 countries, leaving gaps in the legal framework surrounding mercenaries.

The rise of private security companies has further complicated the military landscape, with these entities offering their services to governments and operating in conflict zones. While subject to varying levels of regulation and accountability, concerns remain regarding their activities and potential for abuse. We have a recent example of the Blackwater case: the US was much criticised for using Blackwater Private company for their conflict in Afghanistan. Scahill reports that Blackwater (which has officially changed its name to Xe Services LLC) operated in Pakistan under a program that includes planning targeted assassinations and kidnappings of Taliban and Al Qaeda suspects. Blackwater operatives were also running a secret U.S. military drone bombing campaign then. Scahill is a Polk-award-winning journalist and the author of the 2007 book Blackwater: The Rise of the World’s Most Powerful Mercenary Army.