Texas school massacre: 18 children, 3 adults shot dead, several critical

Gunshots rang out of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde town, Texas, 134 km from San Antonio, at about 11.30 AM on Tuesday.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott identified the killer as Salvador Ramos, a resident of the area where the school was located. The shooter's motive remains unclear.

"He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly. Fourteen students and a teacher killed," Abbott said in the evening; later the toll was raised to 18 children and three adults dead.

Two law enforcement officers were shot but are expected to recover, Abbott said.

Ramos was armed with a handgun and an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, law enforcement sources confirmed. The shooter also carried high-capacity ammunition magazines.

Names of the deceased and other details were yet to be released. According to the school website, its students are aged between 5 years and 11 years.

Chief of Police, Uvalde, Pete Arredondo said the "mass casualty event occurred at Robb Elementary School at about 11:32 this morning". He said the killer acted as an lone wolf - who was shot dead in police exchange.

The deceased children are in the second, third and fourth grades - aged between 7 years and 10 years, he said.

US President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting during his return flight from Japan where he attended the Quad Summit.

Biden will address the media on the shooting in the evening after he returns to Washington, his Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

In a tweet, Jean-Pierre wrote: "His (Biden's) prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event".

Biden has ordered the US flag to be flown at half-mast until sunset on Saturday May 28, in memory of those killed in Texas.