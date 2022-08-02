The British editor who got deported for exposing Jallianwala Bagh massacre

One of many sensitive Britishers who opposed Great Britain's imperialism, particularly its oppressive rule over India, Horniman deployed his journalistic skills to garner public opinion for Freedom both in India and his early media career in his motherland.



Born on July 17, 1873 to a Royal Navy officer William and his wife Sarah, Horniman started his media career aged 21 with the Portsmouth Evening Mail, and after stints with other English newspapers for 12 years, he joined The Statesman newspaper in Calcutta (Kolkata) as its New Editor in 1906.



In 1913, he got an important career break from the legendary Sir Pherozeshah Mehta, an Indian National Congress leader, to join his newspaper 'The Bombay Chronicle' where he could freely spew his anti-colonial venom.



As Sir Pherozeshah Mehta was a prominent politician and President of INC, Horniman's stewardship of his newspaper not only gave a fillip to the Independence struggle but also to independent journalism which was pursued by barely a handful of newspapers of that dark era.



A couple of years later, Horniman laid what was the foundation of 'unionism in the Fourth Estate' through the Press Association of India - intended to protect the interest of working journalists and the press, safeguarding them from arbitrary laws - and freedom from the other pillars democracy like the executive, the legislature and judiciary, which led to the definition of Media as the 'Fourth Pillar'.



Fiercely professing media rights, his historic moment came when he flouted the press censorship to sneak out details and photos to 'break' the historical big story (around April 20, 1919) of the infamous Jallianwala Bagh slaughter to the world though the Britishers were blissfully unaware of it for several days.